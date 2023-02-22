Hurricanes take down the Blues

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the first eight minutes to break a 19-game goal drought and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho had a second-period goal, and Seth Jarvis added a goal to go with two assists.

Svechnikov also had an assist as the Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in their last 12 games.

Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots for his fifth consecutive victory.

Justin Faulk scored the St. Louis goal, but the Blues lost their third in a row and haven’t won a road game since Jan. 8.

They’ve dropped five straight away from home.

