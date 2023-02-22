First Alert Weather Day Today, Severe Storms Possible

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for Severe Storms
  • Main window of opportunity for severe weather is from about noon - 3pm
  • Falling temperatures, sunny & breezy tomorrow

Wednesday (First Alert Weather Day) - Let’s be on guard for damaging winds as storms move through this afternoon. There is a lower threat for hail or an isolated, brief tornado. For St. Louis be on guard anywhere between Noon and 3pm though the strongest storms won’t last long once they hit. Storms will be east of St. Louis by the evening commute.

Thursday: We will be mild in the morning Thursday but expect falling temperatures and windy conditions. Temps fall from the upper 50s to the low 40s in the afternoon. It will be dry and mostly sunny, but a blustery and colder day.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For A Severe Threat
