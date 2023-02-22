Educators visiting Cardinal Ritter for inspiration

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinal Ritter High School continues to inspire the nation.

A school district out of Massachusetts is in town to see it in person.

The assistant superintendent said they plan to model their staff after the St. Louis high school.

Despite African-American men making up 2% of teachers across the country, at Cardinal Ritter, 40% are Black men.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles; 2 teens arrested
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death in a South City home Tuesday morning, police tell...
Woman found stabbed to death inside South City home, grandson arrested

Latest News

A tax hike for teacher pay raises? Mehlville voters to decide in April
A tax hike for teacher pay raises? Mehlville voters to decide in April
hill shots fired
Police investigate flurry of gunshots on The Hill, local leader blames Jefferson City lawmakers and Kim Gardner
Will Chris Dunn be the next Missouri prisoner to go free?
Will Chris Dunn be the next Missouri prisoner to go free?
A tax hike for teacher pay raises? Mehlville voters to decide in April
A tax hike for teacher pay raises? Mehlville voters to decide in April