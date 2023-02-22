Educators visiting Cardinal Ritter for inspiration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinal Ritter High School continues to inspire the nation.

A school district out of Massachusetts is in town to see it in person.

The assistant superintendent said they plan to model their staff after the St. Louis high school.

Despite African-American men making up 2% of teachers across the country, at Cardinal Ritter, 40% are Black men.

