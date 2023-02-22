Dry and Clearing Tonight, Cooler Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Dry now in St. Louis and rain exiting Illinois to the east this evening

Cooler Thursday and breezy, but not frigid

A chilly day Friday, warming up for the weekend

Tonight: Dry and clearing skies tonight. A front passes through with some brief clouds in the morning, then sunny and cooling temperatures. We’ll fall from 50s early in the morning to 40s.

Thursday: We will be mild in the morning Thursday but expect falling temperatures and windy conditions. Temps in the afternoon will be in the 40s, falling to low 40s by the evening drive. We will have lots of sunshine but also a breeze that adds a chill. Winds from the West gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: A cold morning in the 20s then low 40s. Mostly sunny then clouds increase late day. Slim chance for a light shower in the evening and nighttime.

The weekend: Warming up with 50s Saturday and possibly near 60 Sunday. Sunday looks to be the better rain chance but models don’t agree on the timing. The latest trend is for some light rain in the morning and more rain Sunday evening and night. But stay tuned as we pin down the details. It does look like the heavier rain and some thunder would be early Monday morning.

