‘Crippling Hot Sauce’ owner headed to D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It started with a B- on a high school mock business project. Not good enough for a straight-A student like Drew Davis.

“I was like, yeah what can I do better,” Davis said. “So I went up and asked the teacher like anybody would, and he said I thought it was a great idea, just maybe a little unrealistic.”

So he set out to make his business idea a reality.

Drew was born with cerebral palsy.

“When I was younger, I never knew what I was going to be able to do because you never really see representation in the disabled community that much,” Davis said.

He decided to change that. And at just 17, this high school senior started his own company, making and selling hot sauce, with a name he put a lot of thought into.

“I feel strongly about this name because as much as it’s gotten better, I’ve always felt like people with disabilities get a little special treatment kinda on the baby-ish side,” Davis said. “I wanted to show people that a lot of us have a sense of humor. And with crippling hot sauce, what I always try to explain to people is there’s a lot of difference in the word crippled and crippling. Crippling is an expression, crippled is a derogatory term.”

In August of last year, Davis did a live interview with us about his month-old company.

“My first order was 120 bottles,” Davis said. “I sold that in 30 minutes to family and friends.”

Now, seven months later, it’s taking off like the personified pepper on his logo.

“Since last July, we’ve sold 12,000 bottles,” he said.

And his hot sauce is in 60 stores all over Missouri.

Next week, Davis is going to Washington D.C. to speak to the U.S. Small Business Committee.

To make this story better, Davis donates 5% of the profits to the community he’s a part of.

“We’ve donated $1,000 to cerebral palsy research,” he said.

“I live my life like a story, one page at a time,” Davis said. “I treat my doubters like an antagonist in the story and go from it that way.”

You can find where to buy Davis’ hot sauce on his website for The Crippling Company.

