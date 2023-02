ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death in a South City home Tuesday morning, police tell News 4.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Weber, which is close to the city’s border with St. Louis County.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

