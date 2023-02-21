Wednesday turns active, it’s a First Alert Weather Day

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny and Mild Today, temps in the 50s
  • First Alert - Storms and a low severe risk Wednesday
  • Turning colder and windy for Thursday

Today- We won’t be as warm as yesterday because a cold front stalled to the south. Compared to our seasonal average in the 40s, we’ll still enjoy another warm afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the upper 50s with increasing cloud cover.

Wednesday (First Alert Weather Day) - This is our most active day of the week. First, a warm front moves in with scattered showers around the region overnight and through the morning. The severity of the storms in the late morning/early afternoon will depend on how much instability can build. If storms reach severe limits, they will be capable of damaging wind gusts upwards of 60mph. Currently, we’re at a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for storms, which is the lowest on the threat level scale. We’ll also get hit with a burst of rain with accumulations between 1/2 - 1″ +.

Thursday: We start mild and dry but cold air will come pouring in at some point and cause falling temperatures. Expect a windy but dry day with sunshine and temps falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
