Video shows possible mountain lion in Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man claims he spotted a mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois.

Dean Gaither shared video he took with his cellphone of the possible mountain lion with News 4. He said the video was taken around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, when he looked over and saw the animal on a hill.

The video was also sent to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. If confirmed, it would be on the ninth official sighting of a mountain lion in Illinois since 2002.

