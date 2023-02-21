University City man admits to defrauding Missouri Medicaid program

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man from University City has admitted to defrauding the Missouri Medicaid program and to fraudulently obtaining $135,000 pandemic loan fraud.

Court documents state Deandre D. Horne, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of wire fraud. Horne reportedly admitted to falsely claiming to be the personal care attendant for multiple Missouri Medicaid beneficiaries and billing them when he traveled throughout the country or internationally.

Horne’s sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

