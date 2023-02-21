Suspect suffers minor injuries while running from St. Louis County detectives, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shots were fired at St. Louis County detectives by a suspect who was attempting to run away Tuesday afternoon, according to police

St. Louis County police said detectives spotted a vehicle around 2:15 p.m. that committed a traffic violation at McLaran and Goodfellow Boulevard. The detectives attempted to pull the car over, but it drove off and crashed into a light pole at Goodfellow Boulevard and Damato Court.

After the crash, the suspect, who was the only person inside the car, ran off and fired shots at detectives, police said. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers fired shots, according to St. Louis County police.

