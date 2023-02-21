Suspect suffers minor injuries while running from St. Louis County detectives, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shots were fired at St. Louis County detectives by a suspect who was attempting to run away Tuesday afternoon, according to police

St. Louis County police said detectives spotted a vehicle around 2:15 p.m. that committed a traffic violation at McLaran and Goodfellow Boulevard. The detectives attempted to pull the car over, but it drove off and crashed into a light pole at Goodfellow Boulevard and Damato Court.

After the crash, the suspect, who was the only person inside the car, ran off and fired shots at detectives, police said. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers fired shots, according to St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes

Latest News

Alton Police Chief
New Alton police chief reaches out to community
University City man admits to defrauding Missouri Medicaid program
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Possible mountain lion caught on camera in Illinois
News 4 Afternoon Update: Feb 21