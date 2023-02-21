Sentence handed down for man shot during robbery of St. Louis market

St. Louis (KMOV) – A man who was shot while robbing a St. Louis market in 2020 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records.

John L. Smith, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in November to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He admitted to entering a market in the 4500 block of Athlone Avenue on Aug. 19, 2020, pulling out a black pistol and demanding, “Give me all you got!”

Smith reportedly threatened to kill an employee. Another employee shot Smith with a handgun.

According to court documents, Smith took $30 but left his phone and DNA behind. A pistol was found during a court-authorized search of his home.

Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison to run consecutive to any sentence he receives for violating his probation in a 2002 robbery case and a 2003 robbery case in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.