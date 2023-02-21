Push to get national recognition for Metro East town that played a role in the fight for freedom

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV) – The town of Brooklyn, Illinois is steeped in history.

Within the town of less than 1,000 residents sits a church that’s stood the test of time. Quinn Chapel AME Church was established in the 1820s. The chapel, formerly known as Brooklyn AME Church, was a key aspect of the Underground Railroad. It eventually expanded to a community of churches.

It’s a history not many people know, but that Pastor Aurelia Jackson and others in the community are trying to bring to the surface with a plan to get the chapel and three other places in the town registered as national landmarks. The proposed plan includes an outdoor display and transforming the church basement into a representation of the Underground Railroad.

