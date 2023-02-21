Police: Suspect cut man after being agitated by singing on MetroBus

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was cut on his hand while exiting a MetroBus early Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect became agitated by the man’s singing while they were on the bus before 5:30 a.m. When the two exited the bus near North Broadway and Grand, the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and cut the 32-year-old on the hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor laceration. The suspect ran off.

