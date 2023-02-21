One dead in accident near downtown St. Louis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died in an accident that happened near downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and Chouteau. Police tell News 4 the accident involved a green compact car and black sedan.
The driver of the compact car was pronounced dead at the scene. Eastbound lanes of Chouteau are closed.
