One dead in accident near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died in an accident that happened near downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and Chouteau. Police tell News 4 the accident involved a green compact car and black sedan.

The driver of the compact car was pronounced dead at the scene. Eastbound lanes of Chouteau are closed.

