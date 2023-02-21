One dead in double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man was killed, and another was injured in a double shooting in the Walnut Park West neighborhood on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday on the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. The man who died was shot in the chest and remained at the scene. Police said he is in his 20s.

The other man, in his 30s, was shot in his stomach and leg and was taken to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives have been called in to assist in the investigation.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

correction: An earlier version of this story had a different age range for the victim that was killed in this shooting.

