New St. Louis police chief shares crime strategy with community leaders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s been just over a month since St. Louis’ new police commissioner took on the job. This week he laid out his plan to address crime to a room of clergy members at an event hosted by the St. Louis Urban League.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s going to happen with the ground game,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy.

Tracy specifically pointed to the ground game laid in place by the Urban League, churches and community leaders that have spent years addressing violence on a neighborhood level.

Programs like Grills to Glory, Pulpit to Porches and community meetings are key to addressing both the root causes of violence as well as addressing crime issues.

“We’re partners in this. It’s not about arresting everyone,” said Tracy.

Tracy said his first month has involved meeting with clergy members, community stakeholders, state leaders, and the juvenile courts.

“I’m a big fan of diversion,” said Tracy.

He addressed concerns about juvenile crime and recent reports that some teens were being released directly to their parents following violent crimes.

“Let’s find out what’s going on with these kids rather than release them right away. Let’s talk to the parents, let’s talk to the kids,” he said.

He also said he’s working with police from St. Louis County and other neighboring municipalities to solve regional crime issues.

“Several weeks ago, we had a crew of individuals that were doing several carjackings on the south side of St. Louis in a very short period of time. We had help from the county, we had help from other municipalities and we were able to make arrests on all those individuals,” Tracy said.

