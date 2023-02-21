New Alton police chief reaches out to community

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, the new Alton police chief, Jarrett Ford, made an effort to connect with the community.

Chief Ford and fellow officers paid a visit to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

Chief Ford used the visit as an opportunity to educate the staff and kids on the importance of safety. The chief made it a priority to have children more familiar with law enforcement.

Chief Ford told News 4 one of the projects he is working on is implementing body cameras for officers.

He said this would bring transparency, assist with criminal cases and hold officers accountable for good or bad actions.

