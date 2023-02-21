Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior recruited to play wheelchair basketball at Mizzou

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A senior at Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School has been recruited to play wheelchair basketball at the University of Missouri, six years after he first picked up the sport.

Behren Truemper, 18, was born with spina bifida and as a result, has no function below the knee. When he was a child, he used crutches, before being better suited by a wheelchair.

“I was 9 when I first was introduced to the idea of wheelchair basketball,” he said. “I was playing sled hockey at the time and when I realized how much more comfortable basketball was, I went for it.”

Over the years, Truemper has played with the St. Louis Rolling Rams, a wheelchair basketball team that is also a member of the Disabled Athletes Sports Association. Teams travel around the country to compete in tournaments during the season. Last year, Truemper caught the eye of several college teams.

“I went to basketball camps at Alabama, Illinois and Mizzou,” he said. “Then I went to college visits, both Illinois and Mizzou and I liked the feel of Mizzou so much better, it just felt more like home than Illinois did.”

Last fall, the University of Missouri officially announced Truemper as its first player signing of 2022-2023.

“I love it,” he said. “I don’t stand out by being in a wheelchair. At school I’m one of 400, here I’m....the number of wheelchairs outnumber the number of standup people.”

Mack Reed, a sophomore on Mizzou’s team and a Kirkwood High School alum, attended a recent tournament in which the Rolling Rams competed. He’s excited for Truemper to join him at Mizzou and hopes to serve as a mentor both on the court and in college life.

“Just to watch him grow and be where he’s at today, I know he’s become the best leader on this team and I’m excited to see where he’s going to go with basketball at Mizzou because I know he’s going to grow there too,” said Reed.

Mizzou’s team functions as a club sport, as do many wheelchair basketball programs at the collegiate level. The team is a member of the Central Intercollegiate Division and had its inaugural season in 2005-2006.

Truemper is excited about the upcoming season, along with his family and friends.

“He’s like any kid ready to leave the nest,” said Christina Elsen, Truemper’s mom. “It’s such a confidence builder and he’s kind of a shy guy, so to be one of many to just be like, ‘I’m just one of this gang,’ has been really refreshing for him.”

Truemper will graduate this May from Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.