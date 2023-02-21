Man arrested in St. Peters admits to taking undocumented immigrants across the country

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man from Mexico pleaded guilty to transporting 10 undocumented immigrants.

Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez, 36, pleaded guilty to 11 federal charges on Tuesday. He admitted he was caught on Interstate 70 in St. Peters while transporting undocumented immigrants on August 24.

Ibarra-Hernandez admitted to transporting the undocumented immigrants to Ohio to work in the construction industry. He said he was paid to take undocumented immigrants from Phoenix to job sites across the country, according to the plea agreement.

Ibarra-Hernandez was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. After his sentence, he will be deported.

