Katie’s Pizza and Pasta hiring for the soon to open Ballpark Village location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta is looking to fill more than 100 open positions at its location in Ballpark Village.

The restaurant is looking for part-time and full-time employees including managers, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff and support staff. The restaurant says employees receive health insurance, vacation days, paid time off, a flexible work schedule and more.

The job fairs will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Budweiser Brewhouse and on Monday, March 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Rock Hill location. Candidates can also apply in-person at the Rock Hill or Town and Country locations. Resumes can be emailed to katiescustomerservice@gmail.com.

The Ballpark Village location is set to open soon.

