Katie’s Pizza and Pasta hiring for the soon to open Ballpark Village location

Founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
Founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.(Gregg Goldman | Photo Credit: Gregg Goldman)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta is looking to fill more than 100 open positions at its location in Ballpark Village.

The restaurant is looking for part-time and full-time employees including managers, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff and support staff. The restaurant says employees receive health insurance, vacation days, paid time off, a flexible work schedule and more.

The job fairs will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Budweiser Brewhouse and on Monday, March 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Rock Hill location. Candidates can also apply in-person at the Rock Hill or Town and Country locations. Resumes can be emailed to katiescustomerservice@gmail.com.

The Ballpark Village location is set to open soon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral

Latest News

One person died in an accident that happened near downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning
One dead in accident near downtown St. Louis
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns n’ Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking ‘local tax’ on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales