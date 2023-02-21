‘Is there going to be more flooding?’ Baseball complex planned in O’Fallon, neighbors making sure it doesn’t lead to more flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans are drawn up for an old driving range to be converted into a sprawling baseball facility in O’Fallon, Illinois, but neighbors are trying to get the message out now that they need to be prepared for possible flooding.

“If they know, then they can’t say they didn’t know next time we get a big rain,” said Barbara Andersen, who lives near the planned facility.

Swansea resident Barbara Andersen can’t forget the three times her neighborhood was flooded since moving in 12 years ago.

That includes last July when water jumped the street and got into her yard, other neighbors had flooded basements.

Recently she got word that a baseball complex is planned in the same direction the flooding started.

“I thought, oh shoot, do they know there is a water issue?” said Andersen.

The complex ‘The Barn’ is an all-encompassing baseball facility, complete with two outdoor fields and a 50,000 sq. ft. indoor practice facility. It appears to be in the early stages as O’Fallon City Council will soon vote on rezoning the area.

Andersen wants to make sure it doesn’t make the flooding worse.

“It’s going to change the water table, and we get rain like we had, is there going to be more flooding?” said Andersen.

Her neighbor across the street, Jordan Pettibone, had a backyard that looked like a pond last summer.

You’ll also be able to see the fields from his backyard.

He went to a recent O’Fallon Planning Commission meeting to make sure the field lights weren’t shining late into the night and so the fields don’t cause more flooding.

“I think this is going to be great for the economy, I just want it to be relatively designed in the context of what we already have,” said Pettibone.

The water issues appear to stem from bad piping when the neighborhood was first built. When it rains, the runoff is too much for a 12-inch pipe to handle.

The owners of the planned complex did not return messages for an interview from News 4. Meeting minutes from the January Planning Commission meeting show that the developer said a detention pond is planned to capture the runoff.

Pettibone is optimistic it can actually solve his neighborhood’s flooding problem.

“I believe it will actually improve the amount of water that comes here and gets treated,” said Pettibone.

And if it doesn’t, the neighbors can at least say that the developer was warned.

