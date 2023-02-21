‘Inert’ grenade found in Columbia, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grenade was found in the woods in Columbia, Illinois, on Monday.

Kids in the woods near the 400 block of Burroughs in Columbia, Illinois, found the grenade just after 1 p.m.

Chief Jason Donjon of the Columbia Police Department said police responded to the scene and contacted Scott Air Force Base to retrieve it. The immediate area around the grenade was evacuated until they arrived.

Members from Scott Air Force Base got the grenade and said it was “inert,” meaning it didn’t have explosives inside the grenade.

