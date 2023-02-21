Haze of confusion around double stacking ‘local tax’ on recreational marijuana sales

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several area municipalities are working on adding a marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.

The state is already seeing tens of millions of dollars pour in from recreational marijuana sales. We’re told the state forecasts $60 million or more in revenue by the end of the month.

There is a new debate brewing in St. Louis: Can municipalities and the county tax product at the same dispensary?

Right now, a customer pays a local and state sales tax plus a 6% state recreational marijuana tax when they buy recreational cannabis.

The state constitution also allows for the local government to implement an additional 3% sales tax if approved by voters. But some say the county wants a bigger slice of the pie.

Here is the constitutional amendment. It seems straight forward by dictating that only one defined local government can tax. @KMOV @LegalMo22 pic.twitter.com/hYyFPVfb3V — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) February 21, 2023

Tiffany Edwards was all smiles walking out of Greenlight Dispensary with a full bag of marijuana. She said taxes won’t stop her from stocking up.

“If I want it, I’m going to buy it anyway, honestly, to tell you the truth,” Edwards said.

But her smile disappeared when she found out there’s a chance area cities and St. Louis County might try and tax stack – double tax recreational marijuana contrary to what’s in the state constitution.

“They should have made that decision in the first place when they had the amendment on the polls when we voted for it,” Edwards said.

John Payne led the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri last November.

“There is not a provision in the amendment that directly says you can’t stack these taxes,” Payne explained. “But what the amendment does say how local government is defined as an either-or proposition.”

The constitutional amendment reads, “local government means, in the case of an incorporated area, a village, town, or city and, in the case of an unincorporated area, a county.”

It further states, “The only local government ordinances and regulations that are binding on a marijuana facility are those of the local government where the marijuana facility is located.”

“From our perspective, the constitution couldn’t be clearer,” Jack Cardetti with the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association said

A letter from the Department of Revenue on Feb. 1 reinforced a county cannot stack on top of a municipality’s recreational tax. But nine days later, the department sent out a second letter taking it all back and saying it would not comment further on how counties and municipalities should act because the writing of the amendment could be interpreted both ways.

The Dept. of Revenue on Feb. 1st said in a letter counties cannot stack a 3% tax on top of a local municipality's 3% local tax.



But then nine days later, the DOR took that recommendation back. Then, went onto say it will not provide any guidance in the future. @KMOV @LegalMo22 pic.twitter.com/LbjldzpwXN — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) February 21, 2023

Edwards said if there is a double tax, she’ll go back to getting marijuana off the street.

“I’m going to shop around and see if I can find it lower, and if I can, I’m going to go ahead and buy it because I need it,” she said.

St. Louis County and several municipalities have a marijuana item on the April ballot. If those taxes are approved, News 4 is told they would go into effect in late September or early October.

John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 said he thinks a final decision will come in a courtroom.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.