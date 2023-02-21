First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For A Severe Threat

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for Severe Storms

Severe threat is dependent on enough storm fuel developing

If storm fuel develops, watch 12pm to 3pm for a quick hitting severe storm

Tonight: It will be dry this evening, but some showers and storms will be possible after Midnight and through the morning. Lows remain mild near 50. Any early morning storms are not expected to be severe and will be rather scattered and not steady.

Wednesday (First Alert Weather Day) - Scattered morning showers and storms won’t be steady but more hit and miss. And if we see some breaks in the clouds, that sunshine would help fuel stronger storms around Noon and into the afternoon. We are in a level 2 severe threat in St. Louis and a lowest level 1 severe threat elsewhere. A lack of storm fuel could squash the severe threat. But if we get some sunshine and enough storm fuel, then we’ll be on guard for damaging winds. There is a lower threat for an isolated and brief tornado that can’t be completely ruled out either. This line of storms is expected to push across the area late morning and afternoon. For St. Louis be on guard anywhere between Noon and 3pm though the strongest storms won’t last long once they hit. Storms will be east of St. Louis by the evening commute.

Thursday: We will be mild in the morning Thursday but expect falling temperatures and wind conditions. Temps fall from the upper 50s to the low 40s in the afternoon. It will be dry and mostly sunny, but a blustery and colder day.

