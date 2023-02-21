Deciding whether to replace St. Louis County administration building could cost millions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County executive Sam Page is asking the county council to pay $5.5 million to WSP USA, an engineering and design firm. The company is helping the county decide whether to do a massive upgrade of its current aging administration building or to build a new facility.

The Lawrence K. Roos administration building was built 52 years ago. After an update to building and fire codes by the City of Clayton several years ago, the administration building fails to meet current codes. The county has until the year 2028 to comply with building codes or face fines.

The request for $5.5 million comes at a time when the county is facing a $41 million budget deficit.

Republican county council member Mark Harder told News 4 he’s asking the Page administration to schedule an extra meeting to give council members details on what the county will get for its money.

“When we’re in these tough times, I think every dollar needs to be scrutinized as best we can, going forward. And find savings where we can find it,” said Harder.

The county spent $1.5 million with the WSP USA last year. This year’s expenditure will bring the total to $7 million paid to the firm to help the county decide.

According to statistics provided by the county executive’s office to council members, retrofitting the current building with a fire sprinkler system could run as much as $50 million. And the total cost of upgrades and deferred maintenance could push the cost to make the current building meet code, over $200 million.

Harder said whichever direction the county council chooses to go, the work will be paid for with a bond issue.

