Bill on healthcare limits for transgender kids moves through House and Senate committees

Healthcare limits for transgender kids are one step closer to reality in Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Healthcare limits for transgender kids are one step closer to reality in Missouri.

Both Missouri State Senate and House committees have signed off.

The proposal would stop transition procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for anyone under 18.

There are exemptions if a doctor believes a patient is in danger if they don’t receive treatment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking ‘local tax’ on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
lamar johnson
Lamar Johnson speaks to Missouri lawmakers about payouts for those wrongfully imprisoned
New St. Louis police chief shares crime strategy with community leaders
New St. Louis police chief shares crime strategy with community leaders