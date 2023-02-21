Attempted armed robbers target boys, ages 8 & 10, in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two boys were the victims of an attempted armed robbery in south St. Louis on Sunday.

According to police, the boys, ages 8 and 10, were in the 7100 block of Field Avenue when a man and woman approached them around 5:25 p.m. The boys, who are cousins, were standing near the 10-year-old’s dad’s car when one of the suspects pointed a gun and asked where the keys were.

When the suspects were told the keys were inside the house, they drove off in a four-door Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by an unknown third suspect.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.