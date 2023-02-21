Attempted armed robbers target boys, ages 8 & 10, in South City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two boys were the victims of an attempted armed robbery in south St. Louis on Sunday.

According to police, the boys, ages 8 and 10, were in the 7100 block of Field Avenue when a man and woman approached them around 5:25 p.m. The boys, who are cousins, were standing near the 10-year-old’s dad’s car when one of the suspects pointed a gun and asked where the keys were.

When the suspects were told the keys were inside the house, they drove off in a four-door Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by an unknown third suspect.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Suspect cut man after being agitated by singing on MetroBus
News 4 Afternoon Update: Feb 21
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking ‘local tax’ on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales