2 locals accused of pandemic loan fraud

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two people from the St. Louis area are accused of pandemic loan fraud.

Court documents state Pamela S. Hubbard, 45, of St. Louis, and Irwin Coats, 43, of Florissant, were each indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They have each pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hubbard and Coats fraudulently obtained Payment Protection loans and planned to use the money to open a “Wing Strip” restaurant. The pair allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $500,000 through their scheme, which included falsifying paperwork and making false claims regarding employees.

The duo used the money to build the “Wing Strip” and for improvements on a condominium in Florissant, officials said.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Teen prank costs victims, could put pranksters in danger
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes

Latest News

Alton Police Chief
New Alton police chief reaches out to community
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Video shows possible mountain lion in Illinois
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Possible mountain lion caught on camera in Illinois
News 4 Afternoon Update: Feb 21