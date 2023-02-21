2 locals accused of pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two people from the St. Louis area are accused of pandemic loan fraud.

Court documents state Pamela S. Hubbard, 45, of St. Louis, and Irwin Coats, 43, of Florissant, were each indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They have each pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hubbard and Coats fraudulently obtained Payment Protection loans and planned to use the money to open a “Wing Strip” restaurant. The pair allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $500,000 through their scheme, which included falsifying paperwork and making false claims regarding employees.

The duo used the money to build the “Wing Strip” and for improvements on a condominium in Florissant, officials said.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

