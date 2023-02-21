1 dead in storage unit fire in East Alton

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died when a fire broke out in East Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out at in the 600 block of West St. Louis Ave around 1:20 a.m. A body was found inside.

“Occasionally, we find one open. It’s been known for homeless people to occasionally occupy at least temporarily for some shelter. It’s possible that’s what this is, but it is too early to tell,” said East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike.

Around four or five units were damaged. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Two teens in custody after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral

Latest News

One person died when a fire broke out in East Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning
1 dead in storage unit fire in East Alton
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking ‘local tax’ on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Haze of confusion around double stacking 'local tax' on recreational marijuana sales
Bill on healthcare limits for transgender kids moves through House and Senate committees
Bill on healthcare limits for transgender kids moves through House and Senate committees