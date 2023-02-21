1 dead in storage unit fire in East Alton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died when a fire broke out in East Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out at in the 600 block of West St. Louis Ave around 1:20 a.m. A body was found inside.

“Occasionally, we find one open. It’s been known for homeless people to occasionally occupy at least temporarily for some shelter. It’s possible that’s what this is, but it is too early to tell,” said East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike.

Around four or five units were damaged. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

