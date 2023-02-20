St. Louis BattleHawks win over San Antonio Brahmas 18-15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL is back, and the St. Louis BattleHawks took on San Antonio Brahmas in week one.

St. Louis came back with a major turn of events late in the game to win the game 18-15.

The first game took place in Texas, but that didn’t stop fans from gathering to watch from all over St. Louis.

The team is back, and so are the chants. Ka-kaw is law in St. Louis as the team pulled off a big win in week one.

The first game on the road started slow, but the team turned it around to beat San Antonio.

Fans gathered at watch parties in downtown at Ballpark Village and in West County at West Port Social to cheer on the return of the team.

The next two games are also on the road, but March 12 is the home opener

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.