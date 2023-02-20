Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
WATCH: Neighbor’s camera captures gunshot, person running after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home