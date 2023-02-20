Enjoying the 60s today, rain and storms later this week

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the 60s for Presidents Day
  • A weak front moves in tonight, 50s tomorrow
  • Widespread rain and some storms on Wednesday

Monday (Presidents Day): Temperatures today will be upwards of 15° above normal. Highs will generally sit in the mid-60s under sunny skies. It will be breezy with a westerly wind and gusts upwards of 25mph.

Tonight through tomorrow- A weak cold front moves in tonight bringing cloud cover and cooler overnight temperatures. Lows will drop to the upper 30s. Temperatures tomorrow (While still above average) will be a couple of degrees lower than today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Wednesday- This is our most active day of the week. First, a warm front moves in with showers during the morning commute. There will be some dry time in the afternoon, allowing some instability to build and temperatures to warm to the 60s. This instability will aid the cold front Wednesday afternoon/early evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. Rainfall accumulations with both rounds of showers and storms will be between 1/2 -1″, a few spots may see more.

7 Day Forecast
