More Mild Days, But Rain Then Cold Hits Later This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A bit cooler but still above normal Tuesday
  • Rain likely Wednesday but still mild
  • Turning colder and windy for Thursday

Tonight through tomorrow- A weak cold front moves in tonight bringing cloud cover but a dry night. Lows will drop to the upper 30s. Temperatures tomorrow (While still above average) will be a couple of degrees lower than Monday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Wednesday- This is our most active day of the week. First, a warm front moves in with scattered showers around the region during the morning. Then Wednesday afternoon we get a quick hit of more widespread rain and storms. This won’t last too long but will be briefly heavy. The rain exits to the east quickly during the evening. Rainfall accumulations will be between 1/2 -1″.

Thursday: We start mild and dry but cold air will come pouring in at some point and cause falling temperatures. Expect a windy but dry day with sunshine and temps falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
