Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard a success

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 Soulard Mardi Gras celebration is in the books, and by all accounts, it was very successful.

Organizers said they cannot give an accurate estimate of how many people attended, but they are comfortable saying it was in excess of 100,000.

Their research shows the celebration pulls about 25% of its crowd from out of town and generates $20 million for the region.

Police said today they made only seven arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and just one arrest for driving under the influence.

