Episode 222: Saucy Porka

Food from Saucy Porka.
Food from Saucy Porka.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amy and Phil Le grew up in their mother’s restaurant business. They spent their childhood and school years in their mom’s Chinese restaurants, and while both took other paths in college and after, they both found their way back to the kitchen.

Amy started Saucy Porka in Chicago, first as a food truck and then as a brick-and-mortar. But the call back home to St. Louis was strong and the pandemic brought a corner storefront location right next to SLU and the siblings jumped at the chance to work together.

The menu is filled with Latin and Asian fusion food with a fast-casual style but with a big focus on service. We sat down with Amy and Phil to talk about owning a restaurant together, the inspiration behind the most popular dishes, and their mom’s influence in the kitchen.

Saucy Porka just celebrated its one-year anniversary here in St. Louis. They still have two locations in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
WATCH: Neighbor’s camera captures gunshot, person running after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

Latest News

honeybee edibles
Meet St. Louis: Honeybee Edibles
Honeybee Edibles Packaging
Episode 221: Honeybee Edibles
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Merb's Candies
Episode 220: Merb’s Candies
Episode 220: Merb’s Candies