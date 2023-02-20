Episode 222: Saucy Porka

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amy and Phil Le grew up in their mother’s restaurant business. They spent their childhood and school years in their mom’s Chinese restaurants, and while both took other paths in college and after, they both found their way back to the kitchen.

Amy started Saucy Porka in Chicago, first as a food truck and then as a brick-and-mortar. But the call back home to St. Louis was strong and the pandemic brought a corner storefront location right next to SLU and the siblings jumped at the chance to work together.

The menu is filled with Latin and Asian fusion food with a fast-casual style but with a big focus on service. We sat down with Amy and Phil to talk about owning a restaurant together, the inspiration behind the most popular dishes, and their mom’s influence in the kitchen.

Saucy Porka just celebrated its one-year anniversary here in St. Louis. They still have two locations in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.