EPA to speak to St. Charles residents about water contamination problems this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The EPA will speak to St. Charles residents this week about ongoing water contamination problems.

Earlier this month, the agency confirmed the Ameren Huster Road substation is the source of contamination in the Elm Point Wellfield.

Just this week, St. Charles turned off the sixth of seven water wells there.

The city said the move is because of contamination detections.

Still, the city and EPA said the drinking water is safe. But one less well means St. Charles is spending more money to outsource water from St. Louis.

If you live in St. Charles and want to attend, the EPA is hosting its public meeting this Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. inside the St. Charles Borromeo Parish gym.

The comment period to the EPA on the consent decree with Ameren ends on March 6, so the city continues to encourage residents and business owners to let their voices be heard on this issue.

