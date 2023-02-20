Cuba, Mo. man accused in North County murder

Terry Winebarger, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
Terry Winebarger, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action(Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Cuba, Mo. is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hanley Hills.

Terry Winebarger, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Winebarger is accused of shooting 43-year-old John Stevens inside a home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive. Police say they found Stevens dead inside the home on Saturday.

Winebarger is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
WATCH: Neighbor’s camera captures gunshot, person running after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

Latest News

Roman Bürki has made a total of 30 appearances for the Switzerland National Team.
Roman Bürki named first CITY SC captain
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes
Crews were busy battling several fires overnight in the St. Louis area.
Crews battle overnight fires throughout St. Louis area