Cuba, Mo. man accused in North County murder
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Cuba, Mo. is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hanley Hills.
Terry Winebarger, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Winebarger is accused of shooting 43-year-old John Stevens inside a home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive. Police say they found Stevens dead inside the home on Saturday.
Winebarger is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
