Cuba, Mo. man accused in North County murder

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Cuba, Mo. is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hanley Hills.

Terry Winebarger, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Winebarger is accused of shooting 43-year-old John Stevens inside a home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive. Police say they found Stevens dead inside the home on Saturday.

Winebarger is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

