Crews battle overnight fires throughout St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were busy with several fires overnight throughout the St. Louis area.

One fire broke out around midnight on Cooper Drive in Cahokia Heights. The home was fully engulfed with flames, and the homeowner was not home during the time it happened.

There was another fire in Florissant shortly before 4 a.m. This fire was located in the 400 block of Rue Street. It was a Victorian style home and nobody was hurt.

A third fire was reported in south city around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Montana Street. Crews arrived to heavy smoke showing from a one-story brick building. The occupant of the home was able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived; however, they were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

2200blk of Montana - Occupied one story brick dwelling; heavy smoke showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Truck 4 is first due.

Battalion 4 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/YX39Dfavjy — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 20, 2023

This fire was determined to be a kitchen fire and was extinguished shortly after.

