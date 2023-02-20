Car crash downtown hits, injures teenage pedestrian

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old girl was hit and critically injured by a two-vehicle crash downtown on Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11th and St. Charles just after 8:30 p.m. A 2023 Audi Q5 entered an intersection, ignoring a yield sign, and was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was driving through the intersection.

The Audi Q5 hit a pedestrian, the 16-year-old girl, and a parked car before rolling over onto its roof.

The teenage girl suffered critical injuries to her legs and was taken to the hospital. Two people were in the 2016 Malibu and suffered minor injuries. The person driving the Audi Q5 also suffered minor injuries and was arrested for second-degree assault.

