Bürki named first CITY SC captain

Roman Bürki has made a total of 30 appearances for the Switzerland National Team.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC Head Coach Bradley Carnell has named former Swiss National Team player and current St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki as the team’s first captain.

Bürki was born in Münsingen, Switzerland. He’s made a total of 30 appearances for the Switzerland National Team, most recently in two international friendlies ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Bürki backed up Yann Sommer during the 2018 World Cup when Switzerland made it through to the quarterfinals. And, after playing seven seasons for German club Borussia Dortmund, Bürki came to St. Louis in July 2022.

“We have a solid core in our leadership council, but Roman stood out,” said Carnell. “His vast experiences at the highest level and how he has carried himself since he has arrived made him a stand-out candidate.”

Parker was named captain of the Houston Dynamo in 2021 and started 60 of the 62 matches he...
Alongside the experienced goalkeeper will be MLS veteran Tim Parker, serving as the club’s vice captain. The 29-year-old defender began his career in Vancouver, New York and Houston. While part of the Houston Dynamo, Parker was named captain in 2021 and started 60 of the 62 matches he appeared in the last two seasons. He has played a key role in many of the clean sheets he’s been a part of.

“Having Roman and Tim as Captain and Vice Captain will be good for our team in terms of communication on and off the field,” Carnell said.

St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC on Feb. 25 to kick off the 2023 inaugural season.

