Bring your Mardi Gras beads to the St. Louis Aquarium for a chance to win annual passes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mardi Gras celebrations here in St. Louis are over.

Massive crowds gathered in Soulard over the weekend.

Tonight the St. Louis Aquarium is doing what it can to clean up after the party.

Every bundle of beads you bring gives you a chance to win four annual passes to the aquarium at Union Station.

Beads are accepted now through Sunday. A winner will be announced on Feb. 27.

