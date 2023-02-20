Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral

Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County Sheriff's Department K-9 TEO on Monday morning, Feb. 20.(Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into recent catalytic converter thefts in St. Francois County is getting some extra attention online.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department posted a step-by-step account on Facebook of how deputies and their K-9 took the accused theft suspect into custody.

As of Monday before 12 p.m., the post has more than 1,000 reactions, 370 comments and 700 shares.

A photo of the suspect adds a visual.

It all started when the sheriff’s department received reports of catalytic converters being stolen from the Park Hills area between Saturday, February 18 through Monday, Feb. 20.

Investigators said a thief driving a UTV was targeting the area.

Early Monday morning, deputies and Park Hills Police officers said they tracked down the suspect on a UTV, which led to a chase.

The chase ended on Hovis Farm Road where a St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was waiting.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Kevin Moore of Desloge, got off of the UTV and ran away.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 TEO was sent after Moore when he did not listen to commands to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore tried to attack TEO, but the K-9 got the upper-hand.

Moore was then taken into custody and then onto a hospital for treatment for his injury.

The sheriff’s department doesn’t directly say what the injury was in their Facebook post, but insinuates Moore was “caught by jewels.”

They explain that police K-9s are trained to take down suspects in certain areas of the body and will do so by any means when a suspect tries to fight them, “even if that means a bite to the biscuit.”

Moore is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
WATCH: Neighbor’s camera captures gunshot, person running after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

Latest News

Roman Bürki has made a total of 30 appearances for the Switzerland National Team.
Bürki named first CITY SC captain
Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes
Crews were busy battling several fires overnight in the St. Louis area.
Crews battle overnight fires throughout St. Louis area
If you live in St. Charles and want to attend, the EPA is hosting its public meeting this...
EPA meeting with St. Charles residents