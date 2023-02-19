Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East

The Urban League is expanding its reach into the Metro East.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League is expanding its reach into the Metro East.

Saturday, the organization opened a new Save Our Sons office in East St. Louis.

Officials say it’s the first time in decades that the Urban League has had a direct presence in East St. Louis.

They say today’s grand opening was a community effort.

The Urban League’s Save Our Sons program helps young African-American men with education and job training.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade
With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the...
‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding trades must end
st. charles riverpointe
Long awaited Riverpointe development underway in St. Charles, Chicken N Pickle expected to open in late summer

Latest News

Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East
Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East
Annual polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri
Annual polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
St. Clair County offers voluntary buyout program for those affected by floods
St. Clair County offers voluntary buyout program for those affected by floods