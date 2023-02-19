Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League is expanding its reach into the Metro East.
Saturday, the organization opened a new Save Our Sons office in East St. Louis.
Officials say it’s the first time in decades that the Urban League has had a direct presence in East St. Louis.
They say today’s grand opening was a community effort.
The Urban League’s Save Our Sons program helps young African-American men with education and job training.
