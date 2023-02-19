Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League is expanding its reach into the Metro East.

Saturday, the organization opened a new Save Our Sons office in East St. Louis.

Officials say it’s the first time in decades that the Urban League has had a direct presence in East St. Louis.

They say today’s grand opening was a community effort.

The Urban League’s Save Our Sons program helps young African-American men with education and job training.

