Two suspects jailed after police chase

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are jailed in Franklin County after a police chase last night.

The chase ended on Interstate-55, near the River City exit, in St. Louis County.

Police used spike strips to disable all four tires on the truck, but it kept going at a speed of less than 20 miles per hour.

It traveled from Interstate-44 to I-270 and then onto Interstate-55.

Police said the truck was reported stolen in St. Louis City.

