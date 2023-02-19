Stutzle, Tkachuk power Senators to 7-2 win over Blues

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk had three-point games to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Stutzle had two goals and an assist and extended his point streak to four games (four goals, six assists). Tkachuk extended his career-best point streak to seven games (5 goals, 6 assists) with a goal and two assists.

Shane Pinto, Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson and Ridley Greig also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 30 saves.

Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues, who were coming off a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

Stutzle scored his second goal of the game early in the second period, beating Greiss through the pads to make it 6-0.

The Blues spoiled Sogaard’s shutout bid when Parayko got a shot off through traffic, and Pitlick scored his third of the season, tipping in Justin Faulk’s shot from the blue line two minutes later.

