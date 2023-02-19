St. Clair County offers voluntary buyout program for those affected by floods

On Saturday, St. Clair County officials and Illinois Emergency Management hosted a public meeting about a voluntary buyout program.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Some residents in East St. Louis have been dealing with flooding problems for years.

Residents who are interested in the buyout program will be assigned a case manager to help them through the process.

