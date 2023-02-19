Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade
With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the...
‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding trades must end
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
$1000 Mardi Gras Airbnb in Soulard
St. Louis man lists Soulard Airbnb for $1000 for Mardi Gras weekend
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the...
Hard to say goodbye: Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash downtown hits, injures teenage pedestrian
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Metro East family escapes burning home
Metro East family escapes burning home