Mostly Sunny, Dry & Mild Again Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the 60s for Presidents Day

Temperatures remain mild through Thursday

Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of light rain or a few sprinkles overnight.

This week: More warm days ahead of us. The main opportunity to watch for rain is Wednesday. Widespread rain is likely and some embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Temperatures cool down briefly on Friday before we warm up above average yet again.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.