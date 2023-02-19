Mostly Sunny, Dry & Mild Again Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the 60s for Presidents Day
  • Temperatures remain mild through Thursday
  • Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of light rain or a few sprinkles overnight.

This week: More warm days ahead of us. The main opportunity to watch for rain is Wednesday. Widespread rain is likely and some embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Temperatures cool down briefly on Friday before we warm up above average yet again.

7 Day Forecast
Temperatures will sit about 15 degrees above average with a high temperature at 62 degrees...
