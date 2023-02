ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a fire in South St. Louis on Sunday.

Fire crews rescued one person from the second floor of the burning building.

Battalion 2 reports: One adult occupant #rescued from the second floor by ground ladder. Two lines deployed. Hoarder conditions throughout. Main body of #fire knocked down, hydraulic overhauling ongoing.



Fire investigators and both utilities on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/OX4Ht6q4my — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 19, 2023

You can see some of the damage left behind.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. along 7th Street, south of Soulard.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

