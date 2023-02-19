Hannibal man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A heavy police presence at the Laura Hawkins Apartments in Hannibal had the road blocked off to traffic on Sunday. According to the Hannibal Police Department, a man involved in a disturbance had barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Police said they responded to 100 N. 11 Street at 7:40 a.m. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, police determined that Jon R. Morton, 37, of Hannibal had been involved in a disturbance and was inside of his apartment.

Police reported that Morton was known to have two felony warrants for his arrest.

Police said the Hannibal Special Response Team was activated along with officers trained as negotiators due to Morton’s high-risk factor and history.

Police reported they start trying to contact Morton after several residents were evacuated from the apartments.

Neighbors said they were woken up around 6 a.m. Sunday, hearing screams coming from inside the apartment building. Around 8 a.m., they said police evacuated them from the building.

Police left the scene around 3:30 p.m. after they were able to contact Morton and he agreed to surrender.

Morton was arrested on his warrants and is being held in the Marion County Jail. Police said additional charges could be sought at a later time.

Some residents said police asked them if they could drill holes into their walls to put cameras up to assess the situation in a neighboring apartment.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said they asked so they could have that option if needed, but he said they did not use this tactic.

“No, we like to leave those options available,” Nacke said.

Nacke said they didn’t cause any damage to the apartments during this situation.

“We didn’t forcefully have to make entry into any of these rooms. We did open some of the screens on the exterior side of the building just so that we could get a better vantage point of the room that we were looking at, but we didn’t have to cause any damage,” Nacke said.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Housing Authority, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Fire Department, and the Tri-Township Fire Protection District.

Laura Hawkins apartments

