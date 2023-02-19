Hannibal man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

Jon Morton
Jon Morton(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jayla Louis and Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A heavy police presence at the Laura Hawkins Apartments in Hannibal had the road blocked off to traffic on Sunday. According to the Hannibal Police Department, a man involved in a disturbance had barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Police said they responded to 100 N. 11 Street at 7:40 a.m. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, police determined that Jon R. Morton, 37, of Hannibal had been involved in a disturbance and was inside of his apartment.

Police reported that Morton was known to have two felony warrants for his arrest.

Police said the Hannibal Special Response Team was activated along with officers trained as negotiators due to Morton’s high-risk factor and history.

Police reported they start trying to contact Morton after several residents were evacuated from the apartments.

Neighbors said they were woken up around 6 a.m. Sunday, hearing screams coming from inside the apartment building. Around 8 a.m., they said police evacuated them from the building.

Police left the scene around 3:30 p.m. after they were able to contact Morton and he agreed to surrender.

Morton was arrested on his warrants and is being held in the Marion County Jail. Police said additional charges could be sought at a later time.

Some residents said police asked them if they could drill holes into their walls to put cameras up to assess the situation in a neighboring apartment.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said they asked so they could have that option if needed, but he said they did not use this tactic.

“No, we like to leave those options available,” Nacke said.

Nacke said they didn’t cause any damage to the apartments during this situation.

“We didn’t forcefully have to make entry into any of these rooms. We did open some of the screens on the exterior side of the building just so that we could get a better vantage point of the room that we were looking at, but we didn’t have to cause any damage,” Nacke said.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Housing Authority, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Fire Department, and the Tri-Township Fire Protection District.

Laura Hawkins apartments
Laura Hawkins apartments(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade
With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the...
‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding trades must end
Two suspects jailed after police chase
Two suspects jailed after police chase
$1000 Mardi Gras Airbnb in Soulard
St. Louis man lists Soulard Airbnb for $1000 for Mardi Gras weekend
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the...
Hard to say goodbye: Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash downtown hits, injures teenage pedestrian
Metro East family escapes burning home
Metro East family escapes burning home
Investigation underway in South City fire
Investigation underway in South City fire
Graphic
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East
Urban League holds grand opening of new office in Metro East